BATON ROUGE, La. — Quinn Ceilly of Cleveland, recently attended the 2021 Student Vice President Leadership Summit hosted by The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi--the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. The summit was held July 13-15 and July 20-22 as a web-based event.
As student vice president of the State University of New York at Oswego chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, Ceilly was nominated to attend the Leadership Summit, which brought together nearly 60 student vice presidents from across the nation. Ceilly also serves on the Society’s Council of Students and played a key role by helping with planning, presentations and small group facilitation for the event.
Participants at the six-session event learned strategies for operating and maintaining active chapters of Phi Kappa Phi and took part in a student leadership program that explored and enhanced individual strengths, interpersonal styles and the capacity to lead. Ceilly will receive a special leadership certificate for participating in all six sessions of the event.
The Leadership Summit, established in 2013 and hosted every other year, was developed as a way to engage the society’s student vice presidents in personal and organizational development. Since its creation, more than 280 students have attended the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.