OLD WESTBURY — Andrew Billa, of Cleveland, was named to the spring 2020 presidential honor list at New York Institute of Technology.
Billa was one of more than 1,500 students to be honored.
To qualify for the presidential honor list, a student must achieve a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credit hours without any incomplete grades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.