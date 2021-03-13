LATHAM — The Eastern Air Defense Sector (EADS) and the New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group (ADG) have named their annual award winners for the past year.
“The nation’s air defense mission requires engaged and consistent excellence from all of our members,” said Col. Joseph F. Roos, 224th ADG commander. “The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic made this past year especially demanding and our winners distinguished themselves by going above and beyond our high standards. I congratulate them on their outstanding accomplishments and thank them for their efforts.”
Award recipients were:
1st Lt. Nancy Peterson, Cleveland, Outstanding Company Grade Officer (CGO), Drill Status Guardsmen category. A traditional Air National Guard officer who serves one weekend a month with the 224th Support Squadron (SPTS), Peterson helped develop the initial training baseline for the unit’s cyber Mission Defense Team (MDT). The training program includes 200 instructional hours and became the standard for Battle Control Centers throughout NORAD. Peterson also led a team of 10 personnel that investigated mission vulnerabilities, collaborated on next generation data analytics, and served on a women’s engineering scholarship committee.
The 224th ADG is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron (ADS) and 224th Support Squadron (SPTS), located in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C. area. The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the Eastern Air Defense Sector’s (EADS) mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the Sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S.
For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224th Air Defense Group, visit www.eads.ang.af.mil.
