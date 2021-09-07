Cleveland resident promoted to captain in Air National Guard

LATHAM - Major General Raymond F. Shields, the Adjutant General for the state of New York, announced the recent promotion of Airmen at the New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group (ADG) in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Promoted Airmen include:
Capt. Nancy Peterson, Cleveland. Peterson is the officer-in-charge of the Cyber Defense Team at the 224th SPTS.
The 224th ADG is composed of the 224th ADS and 224th SPTS, located in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C. area. The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the Eastern Air Defense Sector’s (EADS) mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S.
Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential. These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Airmen and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Air National Guard.
For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224th Air Defense Group, visit www.eads.ang.af.mil.
