Colgate University students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade earn the spring 2019 dean’s award for academic excellence.
The following local students received the dean’s award:
Megan Nicholson of Fulton, is a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School and a member of the Colgate Class of 2021.
Abigail Douglas of Oswego, is a graduate of Oswego High School and a member of the Colgate Class of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.