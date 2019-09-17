Coloring the world

The Oswego Fair Housing Council recently announced the winners of its annual coloring contest. Community Bank, Pathfinder Bank, and Lighthouse Lanes of Oswego all donated prizes for the winners. Pictured from left are Oswego County Fair Housing Officer Scott Smith; Caden Victory of Oswego, first place, ages four to seven; Grace Edwards of Oswego, third place, ages four to seven; Devon Bond, second place, ages four to seven; and Dylan Howell of Williamstown, second place, ages eight to 12. Absent from photo are Noah Gibson of Oswego, first place, ages eight to 12 and Erika Perez Rivera of Fulton, third place, ages eight to 12.
