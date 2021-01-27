PULASKI — Chairman Michael C. Backus, on behalf of the Board of Directors of ConnextCare, announced the promotion of Tricia Peter-Clark as ConnextCare’s next president and chief executive officer, effective June 4.
Peter-Clark currently is the health center’s Executive vice president and chief operating officer. Prior to joining ConnextCare in 2013, Peter-Clark was the Coordinator of the Rural Health Network of Oswego County and director of health operations, both under the auspices of Oswego County Opportunities.
She earned a bachelor of science degree in health services from D’Youville College in Buffalo and holds a master’s degree in business administration, with a concentration in leadership from St. Joseph’s College of Maine. She is also a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Peter-Clark stated, “I am very grateful for the ConnextCare Board’s confidence in me. I look forward to continuing to build on the impressive legacy that was established by Dan Dey and excited about the many strategic opportunities ahead.”
According to Dey, “ConnextCare will undoubtedly continue its success under the very capable leadership of Tricia. Her accomplishments have been innumerable and remarkable since joining ConnextCare when it acquired several primary care practices from OCO and Oswego Health (OH) in 2013. She has been singularly instrumental in building a cohesive and positive culture among the initially diverse programs, and effecting a very successful re-branding from Northern Oswego County Health Services, Inc. to the symbolic ConnextCare. Among her many notable successes, she has been pivotal to guiding ConnextCare through the challenging COVID-19 Pandemic.”
Backus offered that, “under Dey’s leadership ConnextCare has experienced exponential growth and financial stability. In Dey’s 13 years, ConnextCare’s budget has quintupled and its employed staff tripled, considerably adding to the economic vitality of Oswego County. ConnextCare has added significantly to the quality and depth of its medical, dental, behavioral health and school-based health center programs, while introducing vital care management, psychiatry and substance use disorder services. Additionally, Dey has brought in millions of dollars into the Oswego and Central New York communities through the initiation and leadership of several community collaborative efforts, including the Preserving the Oswego County Primary Care Safety Net Initiative, Oswego County Integrated Delivery Network, and the Upstate Community Health Collaborative Independent Provider Association.”
Dey said, “It’s been an extreme honor to have served under such a dedicated and engaged community Board of Directors and with an incredibly compassionate and talented staff. Their contributions to the health and well-being of the community have been enriching and immeasurable. As I move into semi-retirement, I am particularly gratified that ConnextCare has had an influence in preparing two dynamic, talented, and young individuals for leadership of the two largest health care providers in Oswego County in Peter-Clark and Backus, who was recently named as Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer of OH.”
Established in 1969, ConnextCare is a patient-centered network of health care practices providing Oswego and surrounding county residents with a variety of comprehensive health care and related services. The center is operated by a private, partially federally funded non-profit organization governed by a volunteer Board of Directors.
ConnextCare operates health centers in Fulton, Mexico, Oswego, Parish, Phoenix, and Pulaski. It also operates seven school-based health centers located in APW, Mexico, Pulaski, Fulton and Sandy Creek School Districts.
ConnextCare is accredited through the Joint Commission and is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as a Patient-Centered Medial Home. ConnextCare will see any patient regardless of their ability pay for the care they need. All major insurances are accepted, and a sliding fee scale discount program is available for eligible patients.
For additional information on the services provided through ConnextCare visit www.connextcare.org or call 315-298-6564.
