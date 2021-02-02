PULASKI - ConnextCare recognized two of its employees for years of service. Carrie Baird, clinical team leader and Joanne Stevenson, medical records representative were celebrated for 25 years of employment at ConnextCare.
Baird began her tenure as a licensed practical nurse in June 1995 in the Pulaski office. Eventually, Baird became a clinical team leader in Pulaski and later transitioned to the Parish office where she currently serves as the clinical team leader. According to Nancy Deavers, senior vice president and chief nursing officer, “Carrie demonstrates strong clinical skills and dedication to ensuring our patient care meets the high standards of our Patient Centered Medical Home certification and is an asset to ConnextCare!”
Stevenson began her tenure as a member of the housekeeping staff in February 1995. Over the years she has served in multiple roles including radiology clerk, operator and currently as a medical records representative at the Pulaski location. According to Tricia Peter-Clark, executive vice president and chief operating officer, “Joanne is a valuable asset to our health center operations. We are grateful for the incredible dedication and loyalty she has demonstrated over the years.”
