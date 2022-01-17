County Legislature recognizes Minority Leader

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recognized Legislator Thomas Drumm during its last meeting of the year. Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9, presented a plaque to the legislator who represented portions of the city of Oswego in District 16 for the last three terms. Drumm was appointed to the Legislature’s Human Services and Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs committees for his entire tenure. During his last term, he served as Minority Leader. Pictured from left is Legislator Drumm and Legislature Chairman Weatherup.
