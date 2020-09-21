County recognizes Matt Bacon

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislator David M. Holst, District 4, chairman of the Legislature’s Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee, presents Matt Bacon with a certificate of appreciation for his 20 years of service to the county. Bacon is the Deputy Oswego County Clerk. Pictured from left are Bacon and Holst.

