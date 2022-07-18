County recognizes Marlea Munger

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Health Committee presents Marlea Munger with a certificate of appreciation for her 38 years of service. Munger is retiring from her position as a principal clerk at the Oswego County Health Department. Pictured from left are: Legislators Marc Greco, District 24; Frank Castiglia Jr., District 25; Richard Kline, District 12; Committee Chairman James Karasek, District 22; service dog Isabel; Munger; Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang; Michael Solowy, District 23; and James Scanlon, District 16.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.