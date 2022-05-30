Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee recognizes police officers

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee recently presented a proclamation designating May 15 through 21 as Police Officer Week. The national decree was first recognized by President John F. Kennedy in 1962. It honors the selfless dedication and bravery of local, state and federal police officers who work tirelessly to protect and serve their citizens. Pictured from left are: Frank Castiglia Jr., District 25; Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Laurie Mangano, District 17; Richard Kline, District 12; Patrick Twiss, District 13; Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton; Committee Chairman Marc Greco, District 24; Committee Vice Chairman Nathan Emmons, District 15; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; and Frank Bombardo, District 7.
