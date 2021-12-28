Oswego County recognizes Scott Morey

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Infrastructure, Facilities and Technology Committee presents Scott Morey with a certificate of appreciation for his 30 years of service. Morey is a heavy operator/highway worker III with the Oswego County Highway Department. Pictured from left are Committee Vice Chairman Patrick Twiss, District 13; John J. Martino, District 6; Committee Chairman Stephen M. Walpole, District 14; Morey; Kurt Ospelt, superintendent of the Oswego County Highway Department; Linda Lockwood, District 11; David M. Holst, District 4; and Paul House, District 8.
