County recognizes Sue Buske

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presents Sue Buske with a certificate of appreciation for her 25 years of service. Buske is dispatch coordinator at the Oswego County E-911 Department. Pictured from left are: Bradley Trudell, District 7; Committee Chairman Terry Wilbur, District 21; Buske; Kevin Pooley, director of the Oswego County E-911 Department; Nathan Emmons, District 15; and Committee Vice Chairman Marc Greco, District 24.
