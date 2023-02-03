CROGHAN — The Croghan Lions Club is again preparing to recognize one adult and one student as their “Citizens of the Year” for 2023. Nomination forms can be obtained, completed and submitted online by using the new Citizens of the Year link found on the Croghan Lions Club Facebook page. Paper nomination forms can be obtained from the Beaver River Central School guidance office, the Croghan Candy Kitchen, or the Croghan and Beaver Falls libraries.
Nominations may be made by anyone who knows a deserving individual. Adults and students in grades 9 to 12 living within the Beaver River Central School District are eligible for nomination.
Achievement, citizenship, leadership, dedication and motivation are the attributes by which each nominee will be judged. An emphasis will be placed on volunteerism and contributions to the well-being of the community. The Lions are looking for individuals that clearly exemplify the Lions’ motto: WE SERVE.
Deadline for nominations is March 15.
Completed paper nomination forms may be mailed directly to: Lion Liz Jones, PO Box 198, Croghan, NY 13327, or scanned and emailed to: kathymbast@yahoo.com.
The Jim Scanlon Citizens of the Year Banquet to honor the 2023 recipients of this prestigious award is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at American Legion Post 1663 in Croghan.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.