Croghan Citizens of Year nominees sought

Janine Mattimore, right, pictured with the Croghan Lions president Todd Lighthall, was honored as the 2020 Croghan Lions Citizen of the Year. Photo provided

CROGHAN — The Croghan Lions Club is again preparing to recognize one adult and one student as their “Citizens of the Year” for 2023. Nomination forms can be obtained, completed and submitted online by using the new Citizens of the Year link found on the Croghan Lions Club Facebook page. Paper nomination forms can be obtained from the Beaver River Central School guidance office, the Croghan Candy Kitchen, or the Croghan and Beaver Falls libraries.

Nominations may be made by anyone who knows a deserving individual. Adults and students in grades 9 to 12 living within the Beaver River Central School District are eligible for nomination.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.