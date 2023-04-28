CROGHAN — The Croghan Lions Club honored two people as Citizens of the Year and presented the Robert J. Uplinger Award for Distinguished Service to another during its April 22 dinner at the Beaver River Memorial American Legion Post 1663.
Katelyn Adams was presented the Student Citizen of the Year for demonstrating leadership skills at her school and her community.
Linda Brouty-Baxter was honored as the Jim Scanlon Citizen of the Year for her work in the community through Caring Friends of the Community and other volunteer efforts.
Nancy Monnat Widrick was presented with the Lions award which was established in 1993 “to honor outstanding Lions, non-Lions and organizations that perform exemplary service to the Club, District or Community,” the award is named for Robert J. Uplinger, a past International President and member of the Syracuse Host Lions Club who devoted himself to promoting and advancing Lionism.
According to a Croghan Lions spokesperson, Ms. Widrick was chosen for the honor because “she has been a huge supporter of our club for many years. And, although she’s not a club member, she has supported and promoted our sales of brooms at a very high level.”
