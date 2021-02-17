Daniel Emmons accepted into honors program at SUNY Potsdam

POTSDAM - SUNY Potsdam recently named 58 students to the college’s rigorous honors program, including Daniel Emmons of Oswego, whose major is music education.
Potsdam’s honors program offers highly motivated students the benefits of small classes and excellent professors, with special opportunities to pursue advanced independent projects. Incoming first-year students with high school GPAs of 95 or higher are invited to join, as are second-semester students or transfer students with at least 13 credit hours completed and GPAs of 3.5 or higher.
To find out more about the honors program and all the ways that SUNY Potsdam fosters student creativity and research, visit https://www.potsdam.edu/academics/appliedlearning/studentresearch.
