Darling recognized on retirement

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee presents Kelly Darling with a certificate of appreciation for her 30 years of service. Darling is retiring from her position as a social welfare examiner at the Oswego County Department of Social Services. Pictured from left are: Committee Vice Chairman James Karasek, District 22; service dog Isabel; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; Marti Babcock, deputy commissioner of the Oswego County Department of Social Services; Darling; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Michael Yerdon, District 1; James Scanlon, District 16; and Tim Stahl, District 20.
