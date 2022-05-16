Declan Hawthorne performed with Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, along with Crane Chorus from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music

POTSDAM - The Crane Chorus from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music traveled to perform with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in a concert conducted by JoAnn Falletta, on April 23 and 24, at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo.
Declan Hawthorne (bass) of Phoenix, took the stage, along with the Crane Chorus, Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and guest artists.
The groups presented Johannes Brahms’ “German Requiem,” joined by soloists Nicole Cabell, soprano, and Evan Hughes, baritone. The Requiem performance will be preceded by the world premiere of Russell Platt’s “Symphony in Three Movements (For Clyfford Still).”
The Crane Chorus was founded by Dr. Helen Hosmer in 1931 and performs the major vocal repertoire with the symphony orchestra in the Spring Festival Concert each year, and the televised Candlelight Concert each December. Crane Chorus has performed under guest conductors such as Aaron Copland, Howard Hanson, Nadia Boulanger, Brock McElheran, and Robert Shaw, and has represented Crane at events such as the rededication of The Statue of Liberty. Recent guest conductors have included Ann Howard Jones, Christof Perick, Larry Rachleff and Joseph Flummerfelt.
The Adeline Maltzan Crane Chorus Performance Tour Fund, established by Dr. Gary C. Jaquay ‘67, provides travel funds for the Crane Chorus to perform at major venues outside of Potsdam.
