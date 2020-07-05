Deferio named to dean’s list

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. - Steven Deferio of Oswego has been named to the dean’s list at Berkeley College for the winter 2020 semester.
“The work ethic and talent of these students will serve them well as they prepare to graduate and progress toward their future success,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College.
Berkeley College students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or better with a minimum of 12 academic credits qualify for the dean’s list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.