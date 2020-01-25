Derek Horning of Parish named to the president’s list

TROY - Derek Horning of Parish was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College.
Horning is studying in the exercise science academic program.
Each fall and spring term, the college’s president’s list names those full-time students and part-time students registered for at least six college credits who have a term average of between 3.5 and 4.0 and who received no grade of “D,” “F,” “I,” “Z,” or “W” on their record for that term.
Students must have completed at least 12 college credits successfully.
