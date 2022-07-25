Diane Cooper-Currier honored for service on H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s board

OSWEGO - At a recent meeting of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum board of trustees, the members presented Diane Cooper-Currier with a plaque and gift of the Oswego Harbor carved out of wood for her 12 years of service on the museum’s board. Cooper-Currier served as board secretary for many years and worked on the long range planning and governance committees. Pictured are: Mercedes Niess, executive director, Cooper-Currier and Dr. Bob Morgan, vice president of the board. The museum is open daily for visitors throughout the season. For more information visit, www.hlwmm.org.
