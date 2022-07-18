Douglas Schneider graduates from Shenandoah University

WINCHESTER, VA. - Douglas Schneider, of Oswego, was among the 1,204 students who graduated from Shenandoah University during the 2021-22 academic year.
Schneider earned a graduate certificate in perform arts health and fitness.
Shenandoah had 236 August 2021 graduates, 332 December 2021 graduates and 636 May 2022 graduates. Shenandoah’s 2022 commencement ceremony took place on May 21 in the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center.
