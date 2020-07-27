Douglas Schneider makes dean’s list at Shenandoah

WINCHESTER, VA. - Douglas Schneider, of Oswego, is one of the more than 800 students who made the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Shenandoah University.
Students must attain a grade point average of at least 3.50 to be recognized for the honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.