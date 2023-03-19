WATERTOWN — A Samaritan Medical Center staple is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday after 25 years of service to the hospital, and counting.
Maja L. Lundborg-Gray, who is the medical director of the emergency department at Samaritan and president of North Country Emergency Medical Consultants, said she was shocked when she heard she would get the lifetime achievement award.
There have been eight other recipients of the award and Dr. Lundborg-Gray has attended all of the ceremonies.
“It was really such an incredible honor to be listed in the same category of these amazing physician leaders that I’ve had the privilege of working with and I deeply admire,” she said.
She also thanked the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation Board, the Board of Trustees, the Medical Executive Committee for the nomination.
“To me, it’s not an individual award, but a recognition of all the people I’ve had the pleasure to work with,” she said. “From Samaritan leadership and colleagues, to EMS and LifeNet colleagues, to educators of the school system, and to public health advocates that I’ve had the privilege to work with.”
Dr. Lundborg-Gray came to Samaritan directly after residency, and married a man from Watertown, Dan Gray, who is a radiologist at Samaritan.
Born in Manhattan, she grew up in Connecticut and said the north country is a supportive tight-knit community.
“There’s no other place that I would’ve rather raised my children,” Dr. Lundborg-Gray said.
One of the aspects that she thinks is appealing is how many consultants the hospital has, and the ability to call people in when she needs to, which she says doesn’t exist in many rural hospitals.
She said being able to work with her colleagues in the emergency department is one of the more rewarding aspects of her job.
“They’re a talented group of physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners,” she said. She also said she really enjoys working together as a team.
On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of challenges, Dr. Lundborg-Gray said.
She said seeing her children go through challenges like online school was something that she struggled with.
“For us, that novel virus when it hit, it was so deadly, which is very different than the strains that we’re seeing now, and for people wanting to have vaccines, there are methods of mitigation,” she said.
She said Samaritan, like hospitals nationwide, lost mentor staff of nurses and EMTs, and schools shutting down didn’t allow them to get new people working in the hospital.
“It’s like we lost two, two and a half years of growth and had a huge loss in the front,” she said.
Just going to work everyday and facing COVID head-on was challenging. Workforce shortages have also created problems, Dr. Lundborg-Gray said.
“Having leadership who’s behind us, who’s really innovative, trying to think outside the box, and who continues to support us during this whole thing, has really gotten most of us through this,” she said.
Dr. Lundborg-Gray also has educated local youths regarding public health hazards and in collaboration with the state attorney general, has been credited with turning the tide of the retail sale of misbranded recreational drugs, a news release from Samaritan states.
“Speaking to youth about vaping and substance abuse and having open dialogue with them allows them to ask me questions from what I see in the (emergency department) and to provide feedback and answers, but also gives me a great perspective and transparency into their world as to why they’re using, and then I can take that and try and give advice to my patients in the (emergency department)” she said.
As it pertains to the retail sale of misbranded recreational drugs, Dr. Lundborg-Gray worked with the New York State Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Watertown regional office Deanna Nelson when she provided the expert witness which resulted in the then Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman suing head shops for illegally selling synthetic drugs.
The attorney general was able to sue some of the head shops and get them shut down, which mitigated patients on bath salts coming to the emergency department.
“It was a really cool public health initiative to be asked to partake in,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.