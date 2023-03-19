Hospital leader gets award of a lifetime

Dr. Maja L. Lundborg-Gray of Samaritan Medical Center is set to receive the lifetime achievement award on Tuesday. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A Samaritan Medical Center staple is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday after 25 years of service to the hospital, and counting.

Maja L. Lundborg-Gray, who is the medical director of the emergency department at Samaritan and president of North Country Emergency Medical Consultants, said she was shocked when she heard she would get the lifetime achievement award.

