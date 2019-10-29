Ella Cooper receives commendation
Ella Cooper, a lifelong resident of the town of Oswego, recently received a commendation from the Oswego County Legislature for “Senior of the Year.” Cooper has volunteered for more than 30 years in several community organizations including Oswego County Hospice, Meals on Wheels, SPCA and Journey of Faith United Methodist Church. She is the mother of nine children, grandmother to 20 and an inspiration to many through her dedication, compassion and enthusiasm. On hand to present the legislative commendation were, from left, Chris O’Connor, volunteer assistant for Oswego County Hospice; Sara Sunday, director of the Oswego County Office for the Aging; Mrs. Cooper; and Betty Dunsmoor, volunteer/bereavement coordinator for Oswego County Hospice. The commendation is signed by Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup and commends Cooper for “the powerful example of citizenship that she lives out in the setting of everyday life and who, by her example, has made the Oswego County community a better place to live for our older citizens and all our families.”

