The Oswego County Legislature recognized Ellie Filburn as the 2022 Oswego County Senior of the Year. Filburn was nominated by the Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) for her 20 years of volunteerism with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). At hand to present the proclamation is the Legislature’s Human Services Committee. Pictured from left are Frank Bombardo, District 7; James Karasek, District 22; his service dog Isabel; Joanne Gardner, OFA Advisory Council member and nominator of Filburn; OFA Director Sara Sunday; Filburn; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; Michael Yerdon, District 1; and James Scanlon, District 16.

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) has selected Ellie Filburn as its 2022 Senior of the Year for her decades of volunteerism and community involvement.

Filburn has volunteered with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) for more than 20 years. She is instrumental in spreading awareness about RSVP and its programs and has served as president as well as participating on multiple advisory board committees. She takes the lead for RSVP at the Oswego County Fair by setting up displays and educating people about programs offered.

