Elmira College celebrates 163rd commencement

ELMIRA - Elmira College celebrated the graduation of 192 students during its 163rd commencement on Sunday, June 6 on Carnegie Lawn at the college. The exercises included 169 undergraduate and 23 graduate students, including:
Derek Caramella of Oswego, bachelor of arts.
Taber Carter of Hannibal, bachelor of science.
Following a welcome and award recognitions by Elmira College President Charles Lindsay, Lindsay conferred Ron Verkleeren, senior vice president and general manager, Life Sciences at Corning, Inc., with the honorary Doctor of Letters. In his current position, Verkleeren oversees the Life Sciences divisions at Corning Incorporated that have been on the forefront of providing critical products in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes the development and distribution of the glass vials used for the COVID-19 vaccine and other critical components for vaccine research and production and diagnostic testing.
Following the conferring of the honorary degree, Dr. Corey Stilts, provost, introduced the 2020 and 2021 salutatorians, Jacob Weber and John Mullan, as well as the 2020 and 2021 valedictorians, Elizabeth Foster and Brenna Garrison. Stilts then presented the 2021 undergraduate and graduate candidates to Lindsay for conferral.
“To all the graduates and prizewinners whom we have honored today, let me say that we are proud of you and look forward to great things as you move ahead in your careers,” said Lindsay. “What you have built during your time here - both the foundation within you and the community around you - is now a part of you. A foundation to be used as you continue to grow and move forward in life.”
During ceremonies prior to Commencement, members of the graduating class were recognized with multiple honors and prizes, including induction into Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest national honors organization, and officer commissioning with the United States military. The Class of 2021 also included 95 honor graduates receiving summa cum laude, magna cum laude, and cum laude honors.
