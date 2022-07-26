Elmira College celebrates 164th commencement

ELMIRA - Elmira College celebrated the graduation of 209 students during its 164th Commencement on Sunday, June 5 on Carnegie Lawn at the college. The exercises included 180 undergraduate and 29 graduate students.
Emily Gerth, of Fulton, earned a bachelor of science.
