ELMIRA — Elmira College toasted to its newest graduates during a virtual event on Sunday, May 31.
While the college tentatively plans to host an in-person commencement event in early- to mid-August 2020, the event on May 31 marked the original commencement date and celebrated the students’ achievements with raising the 2020 Class banner, ringing of the bells, and a toast by the college’s president and his wife, Dr. and Mrs. Lindsay.
Students celebrated during the event included:
Jameson Asmus, of West Monroe, received a bachelor of science.
Chelsey Blodgett, of Lacona, received a bachelor of arts.
