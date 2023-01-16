Emma Hyde completes SUNY Potsdam Law Enforcement Training Institute

POTSDAM - Emma Hyde of Oswego, recently graduated from SUNY Potsdam’s Law Enforcement Training Institute.
The Law Enforcement Training Institute provides students with the unique opportunity to complete a rigorous pre-employment, state-approved police training as part of their undergraduate curriculum, alongside hired officers completing their own training.
Hyde was among a cohort of 19 pre-employment police cadets and three hired peace officer cadets who started training in August at SUNY Potsdam. The cadets celebrated their completion of the program with a ceremony on Dec. 16, attended by more than 200 family members, friends and law enforcement officials from across the state.
The 15-week program allows students to successfully complete Phase 1 of the New York State Municipal Basic Police Training, which includes 56 of the full 60 components. Phase 2, which comprises the final four components, can only be completed by recently hired officers. The hired officers will now start their field training with their respective agencies.
As a New York State-accredited police academy, SUNY Potsdam’s Law Enforcement Training Institute offers instruction in defensive tactics, emergency medical services, emergency vehicle operation, applying field sobriety tests, processing crime scenes and a plethora of other training topics. To learn more, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/academics/appliedlearning/lawenforcement.
SUNY Potsdam offers one of the very few police academies in New York state that opts to prioritize seating to college students first, then fill any leftover seating with hired officers.
“This was something I wanted to do here, and the College’s Lougheed Center for Applied Learning fully supports it. With my 32 years of policing and training, I firmly believe policing needs better trained officers. When cadets graduate here, they have a four-year degree and a police academy under their belts. They are better trained, better educated, and more mature. It simply makes for better decision-making skills, which in turn makes for better community policing. We need more of that, and we all know it,” said Police Academy Director Sonny Duquette, a retired St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office detective sergeant.
The SUNY Potsdam Law Enforcement Training Institute is cosponsored by the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice and the Lougheed Center for Applied Learning.
