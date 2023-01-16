Emma Hyde completes SUNY Potsdam Law Enforcement Training Institute

Pictured in front row, from left: Ogdensburg City Police Officer Ashley Courson, Emma Hyde, Conor Strack, Kiernan Morgan, Yeremi Gomez, Saranac Lake Police Officer Katie Fisher, Saranac Lake Police Officer Ashley Pittman, Kienle Burns, Aaliyah Holloway and Islan Storm Miller. Back row: Ethan Bates, Massena Police Officer Joshua Underwood, Tribal Police Officer Alexander Burnett, Tribal Police Officer Dawson David, Jason Sanchez, Massena Police Officer Grant Lebeau, Adrian Bove, Dias Barnett and Isabella Barner.

POTSDAM - Emma Hyde of Oswego, recently graduated from SUNY Potsdam’s Law Enforcement Training Institute.

The Law Enforcement Training Institute provides students with the unique opportunity to complete a rigorous pre-employment, state-approved police training as part of their undergraduate curriculum, alongside hired officers completing their own training.

