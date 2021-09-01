Emma Ingrassia graduates from STCC

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. - With a major in office information technologies, Emma Ingrassia of Central Square, received an associate in science degree from Springfield Technical Community College (STCC).
Members of the Class of 2021 were recognized during a virtual ceremony streamed on June 18 and available on STCC’s YouTube channel.
