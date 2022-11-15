CEDARVILLE, OHIO - Erin Chambers of Fulton, graduated from Cedarville University in spring 2022 with an undergraduate degree in nursing.
Latest News
- Erin Chambers of Fulton graduates from Cedarville University
- Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner returns to hometown to provide local care
- Sandy Creek holds annual fall open house
- CiTi BOCES hosts local trades unions, Oswego County students for 2022 trades fair
- Fulton Lions Club donates $1,000 to Catholic Charities
- City officials weigh in on proposed zoning map
- More than 180 organizations urge governor to fund healthy meals for students in 2024 budget
- Residents, engineers discuss road improvements in Canton
Most Popular
-
Extremely rare twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
-
Frustration remains after public meeting on rail purchase for trails in Lewis County
-
State judge orders temporary stop to I-81 rebuild in Syracuse
-
High school football: Lions post convincing sectional title win; Indian River falls to Homer in ‘B’ final
-
Richard L. Robinson
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- FOR SALE: Soybean & Alfalfa Bailage- $80/per bale, Corn
- ANTIQUE SPORTING WANTED.
- Slabaughs Farm Stand 31669 NY St Rt 26 Philadelphia, NY
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- FOR SALE 6.2 Mer Cruiser Motor, & Velvet drive transmision
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.