Ethan Hunt named to dean’s list

MILWAUKEE, WIS. - Ethan Hunt, from Oswego, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s dean’s list for the 2022 fall quarter. Hunt is pursuing a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean’s List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”

