Pictured, left to right: Massena Town Supervisor Susan Bellor; Jason Hendricks, digital brand manager for Explore Massena; Nathan Lashomb, videographer/photographer for Explore Massena; town of Massena Grant Administrator Linda McQuinn; and town of Massena Sports-Fishing Promotion Director Donald Meissner. Provided photo

MASSENA — The Explore Massena and Fish Massena initiatives launched by the town and village of Massena were recognized by the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce with the Best Destination Marketing Initiative Award.

The award recognizes the effort to implement an outstanding tourism marketing initiative, raising awareness and attracting visitors to St. Lawrence County.

