MASSENA — The Explore Massena and Fish Massena initiatives launched by the town and village of Massena were recognized by the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce with the Best Destination Marketing Initiative Award.
The award recognizes the effort to implement an outstanding tourism marketing initiative, raising awareness and attracting visitors to St. Lawrence County.
Explore Massena and Fish Massena were honored for their efforts to professionally brand and market Massena as a visitor destination.
Jason Hendricks from H3 Designs, who serves as the digital brand manager for the town and village of Massena, said they were honored to receive the recognition during the St. Lawrence County Tourism Awards dinner held in Waddington.
“We are honored to have received the prestigious Best Destination Marketing Initiative Award for our outstanding destination marketing campaign for Explore Massena and Fish Massena,” Mr. Hendricks said. “This award recognizes our commitment to showcasing Massena as a premier destination for outdoor enthusiasts and highlighting the opportunities it offers along St. Lawrence, Grasse and Raquette rivers. We couldn’t be prouder of our team’s hard work and dedication to promoting the natural beauty and adventure that Massena has to offer.”
He thanked the county chamber for the recognition “and to everyone who has supported us along the way.”
Massena Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor had nominated Mr. Hendricks and Donald R. Meissner of Don Meissner Productions for the recognition. Mr. Meissner serves as the town of Massena’s sports-fishing promotion director.
“Together, these two individuals represent the creation of a synergy of activities and ideas to promote Massena and the north country. With the use of videos, radio shows, website marketing strategies and social media contacts, these individuals have created a powerful presence to enhance the visitor’s experience, while creating interest in traveling to Massena and witnessing first-hand what the local communities might not readily see,” she said.
Mrs. Bellor said Mr. Meissner uses his national reputation as the former host of the WPBS programs “Rod & Reel: Streamside” and “Fishing Behind the Lines” to promote the area in and around Massena “as an alluring destination for families and anglers alike.”
“His travels over four decades have brought forth the desire to promote Massena and Upstate New York to any and all potential visitors,” she said. “Don’s emphasis is on quality of life and experiencing the great outdoors. His work to promote the area has created an awareness of the ‘North Country Nice’ hometown persona that helps to identify Massena and the north country as a great place to travel for vacation time.”
Mr. Meissner promotes the area through daily radio shows, as well as the UpNorthNY YouTube channel.
“His national reputation has created awareness among the major tournament promoters to consider Massena and the St. Lawrence River as the premier destination for hosting tournaments in St. Lawrence County. His attendance at regional sports shows continues to drive interest in, and traffic to, the town of Massena and St. Lawrence County,” Mrs. Bellor said.
The town will be hosting the Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Big Bass Tour from July 28 to 30, the Toyota Series Northern Division from Aug. 10 to 12, the Phoenix Bass Fishing League – Northeast Division on Sept. 9 and 10, the Cashion Rods Tour on Sept. 30, and the eighth annual Big Bass Blowout on Oct. 7 and 8.
She said Mr. Hendricks “has his roots firmly planted in Massena and is a native of the community.” He has created his own web-based business, H3 Designs, which promotes the town and county through social media promotion and advertising.
She said he had been instrumental in promoting, marketing and advertising strategies as part of the town’s Market NY grant opportunities.
“His videos and photography help to promote the area in pictorial format that demonstrates a strong message about the scenic beauty that is part of the St. Lawrence River experience,” Mrs. Bellor said. “He is currently promoting the summer concert circuit with his signature event, ‘Rockin’ the River’ concert series. The event drew over 3,000 attendees to the Massena Intake in 2022. He anticipates that the event in 2023 will draw even larger attendance.”
Draw the Line, the only tribute band endorsed by Aerosmith to perform its songs, will be playing the group’s hit tunes Aug. 19 at the Massena Town Beach as part of this year’s “Rockin’ The River: Beachapalooza!” event.
Mrs. Bellor said the work by Mr. Meissner and Mr. Hendricks has been positive promotion for the area and the town of Massena.
“Individually, each of these nominees carry great importance with the work that they have done and continue to do for the town of Massena. Collaboratively, these nominees create ideas and concepts that help to build and solidify a tourism presence that is both dynamic and key to the overall success of the destination marketing of Massena and the north country. Their marketing efforts help to generate significance in the brand that is St. Lawrence County,” she said.
Also recognized during the dinner was the Sherman Inn in Ogdensburg, which received the Best to the Guest Tourism Excellence Award. The award recognizes a business or organization who shows “commitment to an excellent guest experience, customer service, unique offerings, and attention to detail, which brings pride to St. Lawrence County.” The award is chosen based on nominations and reviews from Facebook, Tripadvisor, Google and Yelp.
