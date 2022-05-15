HAMILTON -Students of the Colgate University Class of 2025, have earned the fall 2021 dean’s award with distinction. Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the fall 2021 semester earn the dean’s award with distinction.
Abigail Douglas is a sociology major from Oswego, and is a graduate of Oswego High School.
Amelia Rastley is a international relations major from Oswego, and is a graduate of Oswego High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.