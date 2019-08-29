Freeman awarded scholarship

Haley Freeman, of Fulton, was awarded a 2019 Arabian Horse Foundation Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.
The foundation awards scholarships to high school students that have represented the Arabian breed in a positive manner, have performed extremely well in their studies and have been excellent members in their communities.
This year the Arabian Horse Foundation awarded $30,000 through their general scholarship fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.