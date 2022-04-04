Fulton National Guard Airman receives new rank, new responsibilities

LATHAM - Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announced the recent promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Ailen Garcia Alvarez from Fulton, and assigned to the wing’s 108th Attack Squadron received a promotion to the rank of senior airman in February 2022.
Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified airmen and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen airmen for careers in the New York Air National Guard and the 174th Attack Wing.
The 174th Attack Wing, located in Syracuse, operates and supports the MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft both locally and globally.
The wing provides qualified airmen and weapon systems for joint global air, space and cyberspace operations, in support of homeland defense, and to aid civil authorities at the direction of the governor of New York state.
For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.goang.com.
