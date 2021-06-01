Miller graduates from Flagler College

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Jarred Miller, of Fulton, graduated with a degree in business administration from Flagler College on May 3 at its spring commencement exercises.

The ceremonies, which were the first in-person commencement observances since 2019, were held in the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, and 466 undergraduate degrees were awarded during two ceremonies, which were split due to social distancing protocols.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.