ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Jarred Miller, of Fulton, graduated with a degree in business administration from Flagler College on May 3 at its spring commencement exercises.
The ceremonies, which were the first in-person commencement observances since 2019, were held in the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, and 466 undergraduate degrees were awarded during two ceremonies, which were split due to social distancing protocols.
