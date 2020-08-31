PURCHASE — Kassidy Bowering of Fulton has been named to Purchase College’s dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. Bowering is studying journalism.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 for bachelor of arts and bachelor of science programs and 3.75 for bachelor of fine arts and bachelor of music performance programs.
They must take a minimum of 12 credits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.