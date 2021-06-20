ELMIRA — Michael Gerth, of Fulton, recently participated in the Elmira College Term III musical, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.”
Charles Schulz’s comic strip comes to life in this Broadway musical. It’s an “average day in the life” of the Peanuts gang, from bright uncertain mornings to hopeful starlit evenings. Blockhead Charlie Brown, bossy Lucy, prodigy Schroeder, perfectionist Sally, blanket-toting Linus and lovable Snoopy battle with kites, school, baseball and misunderstandings before finally realizing what makes them truly happy. The book, music and lyrics are by Clark Gesner with additional dialogue by Michael Mayer and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The show is suitable for general audiences, ages 8 and up.
Cast of the production included:
Charlie Brown - Kevin Silfee
Snoopy - Abby Cox
Sally Brown - Janice Teeter
Schroeder - Michael Gerth
Linus van Pelt - Josh Stuttle
Lucy van Pelt - Ana Marotti
Rerun van Pelt - Sarah Bleiler
Marcie - Katy Jewett
Frieda - Avery Yeates
Woodstock - Rachel Feltz
Peppermint Patti - Breana Millard
The production was under the direction of Hannah Hammond, associate professor of theatre, with scenic design by Taylor Kibbler; costume design by Jadde Didonato-White; lighting design by Hanna Yoselevich; wig/hair makeup by Marisa Woodley, and assistant costume design by Sarah Griffith. Production stage manager was Catherine Smugereski, with Taylor Kibbler, assistant stage manager.
