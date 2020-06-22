ATLANTA, Ga. — Joshua Matteson of Fulton, has earned a bachelor of science in civil engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Matteson was among approximately 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the spring 2020 semester. Students were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1. They will also be honored during in-person commencement ceremonies to be held on campus later this year.
