ONEONTA — Celeste Raponi, of Fulton, was recently recognized for attaining leadership milestones through SUNY Oneonta’s LEAD (Leadership Education and Development) program.
LEAD@Oneonta is a comprehensive leadership program based on current research and guidelines from the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education. All students can choose to participate in the LEAD program, which aims to better prepare them for life after college by providing a comprehensive picture of leadership and the skills needed to be a good leader.
Students can attain a silver, gold or platinum level. To attain each level, students must meet a mix of programmatic and experiential leadership requirements, including completion of online courses, attendance at educational events, and membership and leadership in one or more of SUNY Oneonta’s 100+ student-run clubs and organizations.
Raponi, who is studying fashion and textiles, earned Silver Level.
Completion of a leadership level is recognized on campus as a credential that can be used, for example, when running for office or applying for STEP (Student Travel for Excellence Program) funding. The program also provides students with a leadership record that can be submitted to potential employers.
