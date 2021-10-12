Fulton resident Megan Nicholson graduates from Colgate University

HAMILTON - Megan Nicholson, of Fulton, is a graduate of Colgate University in the Class of 2021.
Nicholson, a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, majored in history and in English.
Nicholson received a bachelor of arts degree Cum Laude at Colgate’s 200th Commencement, which was held in person at Colgate’s Andy Kerr Stadium on May 9 this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.