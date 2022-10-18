Fulton resident promoted to technical sergeant in New York Air National Guard

Tech. Sgt. Bienvenido Knowles, right, was recently promoted to technical sergeant at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome. Lt. Col. Aaron Mahoney, 224 Support Squadron Commander, was the promoting officer.

LATHAM - Major General Raymond F. Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announced the recent promotion of nine airmen at the New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group (ADG) in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Promoted airmen include Tech. Sgt. Bienvenido Knowles, from Fulton. Knowles is a Security Forces craftsman at the 224th Support Squadron.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.