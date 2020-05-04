Gerth inducted into Alpha Phi Sigma

ELMIRA — The Elmira College Epsilon Delta Chi Chapter of Alpha Phi Sigma recently announced the induction of its new members for 2020. The national honor society recognizes outstanding criminal justice majors and minors.
This year’s inductees include Michael Gerth, Class of 2022, of Fulton.
Alpha Phi Sigma’s mission and purpose include: The promotion of critical thinking, academic excellence, rigorous scholarship and life-long learning; the elevation of ethical standards in the criminal justice professions; the awareness of advances in scientific research; the development of professional and personal leadership among students and practitioners; and the promotion of service to the community and the profession.
The Alpha Phi Sigma National Honor Society was founded in 1942, and is nationally recognized by the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences. The Elmira College Chapter, Epsilon Delta Chi, was established in 1996.
