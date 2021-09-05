Gillette on dean’s list

CORTLAND - Dakota Gillette of Hastings was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the State University of New York College at Cortland.
Gillette is majoring in inclusive education child (wait).
Parents are Ron and Jill Gillette.
Gillette graduated from Paul V. Moore High School in 2017.
