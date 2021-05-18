Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways honors adult volunteers

CICERO - In honor of National Volunteer Month, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council (serving 24 counties in New York and two in Pennsylvania) is recognizing all 3,188 of the adult volunteers who give their time and dedication to local Girl Scouts. During the month of April, the council, girls, their families and communities find special ways to thank local Girl Scout volunteers.
On Thursday, April 22, GSNYPENN held its first-ever Virtual Volunteer Appreciation Night. The gathering took place via Zoom on Girl Scout Leader’s Day, a national Girl Scout “holiday” honoring adult volunteers who work as troop leaders and mentors in partnership with Girl Scouts.
The council posted online recognitions across its social media channels celebrating the volunteers receiving 174 special awards and 170 Year Pins this member year. All special awards will be hand-delivered to volunteers’ homes by membership support staff by the end of May across all 26 counties.
“Our adult volunteers are the lifeblood of Girl Scouts and make a direct impact on girls’ lives every day. They are in our communities delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and we can never thank them enough for all that they do. Their service to Girl Scouts has been especially important after the last year—living, working and volunteering through a pandemic. They’ve managed to keep our girls and troops ‘together while apart’ and that in itself is truly remarkable considering the circumstances. They’ve provided a sense of normalcy for girls during such a challenging time and for that we are forever grateful,” says Christina Verratti, Director of Membership Support.
For those interested in volunteering with Girl Scouts, the council is hosting two upcoming hour-long virtual meetings, “5 Signs You Should Be A Troop Leader,” at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 14 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 16 and current troop leaders will help answer questions regarding time commitments, challenges and rewards, making it work and the troop leader support system. Register now at gsnypenn.org/5signsMay14 or gsnypenn.org/5signsMay16.
The following special recognitions were presented to GSNYPENN volunteers in Oswego County:
Volunteer of Excellence - Recognizes outstanding service providing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to girls or supporting building girls of courage, confidence and courage who make the world a better place.
Jennifer Casler, Lacona.
Liz Durfey, Oswego.
Ashley Gilbert, Pulaski.
Rose Marie Parker, Pulaski.
Spirit Award - Recognizes a volunteer who supports the Girl Scout Movement by diligently working behind the scenes.
Kim Westcott, Oswego.
Good Guy Award - Recognizes a male volunteer who has given extraordinary or uncommon service in his community or in the council.
Craig Parker, Pulaski.
Rising Star Award - Recognizes a first- or second-year leader who has hit the ground running and made an immediate impact on Girl Scouts.
Amanda Rumble, Sandy Creek.
Membership Numeral Guard - Recognizes the total number of years registered as a Girl Scout member, including both girl and adult years.
25 Years
Heather Stevens, Central Square.
Kayleigh Stevens, Central Square.
20 Years
Vanna Ellis, Oswego.
Katherine Haberer, Central Square.
15 Years
Nancy Fritcher, Phoenix.
5 Years
Holly Schell, Central Square
Girl Scouts serves girls in grades kindergarten-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. To register a girl, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in a community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.