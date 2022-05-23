Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways recognizes volunteers

CICERO - The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council (serving 24 counties in New York and two in Pennsylvania) recently recognized the thousands of adult volunteers who give their time and dedication to local Girl Scouts. Each April—National Volunteer Appreciation Month—the council, girls, troops, families and the community find ways to thank Girl Scout volunteers. In addition, April 22 is Girl Scout Leader’s Day, a national recognition date to honor all adult volunteers who work as troop leaders and mentors to Girl Scouts.
At the end of April and the beginning of May, the council posted online recognitions across its social media channels celebrating volunteers receiving special awards and Year Pins this member year. Some special awards were hand-delivered to volunteers’ homes by membership support staff across all 26 counties and the council once again hosted traditional in-person regional volunteer appreciation dinners and awards presentations for the first time since April 2019 (due to the pandemic).
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of Girl Scouts. At GSNYPENN, every day is volunteer appreciation. They are the fuel powering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience for all members across our 26 counties. We can never truly thank them enough for believing in the Girl Scout Mission; sharing their time, energy, and passion; and inspiring girls to make the world a better place,” says Christina Verratti, Director of Membership Support.
The following Oswego County residents were recognized:
Appreciation Pin - Recognizes a volunteer for outstanding service to one service unit or geographic area.
Heather Losee, Central Square.
Kayleigh Stevens, Central Square.
Volunteer of Excellence - Recognizes outstanding service in providing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to girls or supporting building girls of courage, confidence and courage who make the world a better place.
Kim Beaver, West Monroe.
Victoria Biela, Bernhards Bay.
Jennifer Goodberry, Parish.
Heather Stevens, Central Square.
Spirit Award - Recognizes a volunteer who supports the Girl Scout Movement by diligently working behind the scenes.
Katherine Haberer, Central Square.
Candina Harmer, Phoenix.
Cassandra Millett, Central Square.
Danielle Schmidt, Central Square.
Good Guy Award - Recognizes a male volunteer who has given extraordinary or uncommon service in his community or in the council.
Andrew Hind, Pennellville.
Rising Star Award - Recognizes a first- or second-year leader who has hit the ground running and made an immediate impact on Girl Scouts.
Barb Hinds, Cleveland.
Holly Schell, Central Square.
Jessica Shanahan, Central Square.
Kayla Waite, Oswego.
Volunteer Years of Service Award Pin - Recognizes an adult member for years of active volunteer service at 5-year intervals
25 years, Heather Stevens, Central Square.
10 years, Kimberly MacLean-Westcott, Oswego.
Membership Numeral Guard - Recognizes the total number of years registered as a Girl Scout member, including both girl and adult years
10 years, Victoria Biela, Bernhards Bay.
10 years, Jessica Shanahan, Central Square.
GSNYPENN serves girls in kindergarten-12 across 26 counties: Allegany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Otsego, St. Lawrence, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates in New York and Bradford and Tioga in Pennsylvania.
Annual membership is $25; financial assistance is available. To start visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become a volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.
