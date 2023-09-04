A Gouverneur Central School graduate who has produced a feature film that has won a slew of awards will have that film seen by a wider audience following its general release through streaming sites.
“Showdown in Yesteryear” was produced by Timothy A. O’Hearn, a 1979 graduate of Gouverneur Central. On Friday, the film became available on Amazon, Google, Vudu and other video-on-demand sites as well as cable/satellite VOD.
The film mixes fantasy and western genres. Its synopsis: “Daryl Dumwoody is a down on his luck wannabe cowboy. But when he stumbles upon a mysterious old door on the ranch, upon entering he’s suddenly thrust back in time — 160 years back to the old west, where outlaws rule and life is extremely dangerous.”
It was produced by Timothy A. O’Hearn, a 1979 graduate of Gouverneur Central who now resides in Owego, Tioga County. After high school, he joined the Air Force and worked as an electronic technician on B-52 aircraft. He retired as a civilian four years ago from his federal government job as a safety flight helicopter inspector at Lockheed Martin in Owego.
When he wasn’t working, O’Hearn pursued acting gigs and was also the drummer for the band PushRods. At an early age he became was fascinated by horror movies and how they were made.
“I was always amazed by the special effects, makeup and things,” O’Hearn said. “That’s what I started doing as an actor almost 20 years ago.”
In addition to acting, O’Hearn has produced a couple of short films. His second short film, “The Door,” is the inspiration for his new full-length film.
“It won a few awards at film festivals and everybody said I needed to make it a full-length movie, so I hired another filmmaker I know out of Buffalo who I’ve worked with and acted in most of his films,” O’Hearn said.
That friend, Gregory Lamberson, co-founded Buffalo Screams Horror Film Festival and Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival, and advocates for film production in Western New York. Fangoria, an internationally distributed American horror film fan magazine, has called him “the busiest man in horror.”
O’Hearn hired him to write the script for “Showdown in Yesteryear.”
“Most of the films he’s written and done are horror films,” O’Hearn said. “I knew he’d be really passionate about this project because I had conversations with him before and he always wanted to do a western.”
The film, directed by Aaron Bratcher, stars Australian actor Vernon Wells, 77, best known for his role as the homicidal biker Wez in the 1981 film “The Road Warrior.”
“Showdown in Yesteryear” has won filmmaking and acting awards at the Sunny Side Up Film Festival in Oklahoma, the Wild Bunch Film Festival in Arizona and others.
“It’s kind of a throwback, like the older ’60’s and ’70’s westerns,” O’Hearn said. “It’s got a romance story, some action, it’s funny and kind of checks all the boxes for a movie as far as I’m concerned.”
Its sound track features the song, “Every Passing Mile” by Canton-based band Waydown Wailers.
The film was shot at Dogwood Pas Old West Town in Beaver, Ohio. The theme park houses over 32 western town buildings and hosts wild west shows, gun fights, tours and charity events.
In November, O’Hearn presented a special screening of “Showdown in Yesteryear” in his hometown.
“I was blown away,” he said. “It was packed. There were former classmates and one guy came in from Florida I hadn’t seen in years and somebody drove like six hours from Pennsylvania.”
O’Hearn is the son of the late John and Virginia O’Hearn.
The trailer for “Showdown in Yesteryear” can be seen at wdt.me/Ohearnfilm.
